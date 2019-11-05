Region 0

Darmanovic on ceding territory to Kosovo

Montenegrin Foreign Affairs Minister Srdjan Darmanovic says he has not participated in any negotiations on ceding Montenegrin territory to anyone

Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Mehaniq
According to Darmanovic, such negotiations have never happened, nor can happen in future.

He made this statement in the Montenegrin Parliament, responding to allegations by Democratic Front MP Milun Zogovic who said that the issue of demarcation with Kosovo had not been closed and that Montenegrin party left the possibility of withdrawing from the Demarcation Agreement with Kosovo, although ratified, CdM reports.

According to Darmanovic, demarcation is finalized issue and added that Podgorica-Pristina relations are based on the principles of trust.

