Region Croatia: Portal "Index" journalist arrested for "two tweets" Croatian police have apprehended journalist from Zagreb's portal "Index", Gordan Duhacek. Source: index.hr Monday, September 16, 2019 | 13:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/londondeposit

Duhacek went on his own to an interview at the police station at Heinzelova Street last night, but was arrested at Franjo Tudjman airport this morning, the Index reports.



Duhacek was apprehended for two Twitter posts, adding the portal, while one tweet was posted last May and the other a few weeks ago.