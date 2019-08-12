Region 0

Alsat: Morina will not be extradited to Serbia

Skopje will not extradite former KLA member Tomor Morina to the Serbian authorities, says Skopje based portal in Albanian Alsat

Source: Tanjug
Foto: GettyImages/Kael Alford
Referring to the unnamed sources, Supreme Court will decide whether Morina will be extradited to Serbia, this web portal claims.

Former member of so-called Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) Morina was arrested at the north of North Macedonia, on the border crossing Blace on July 24, under the Interpol warrant that was issued on Serbia's request.

