Region Court in Skopje: Morina will not be extradited to Serbia - no basis for such measure Skopje’ Basic Criminal Court ruled that conditions were not met for the extradition of former KLA member Timor Morina, as reported by portal a1on Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 7, 2019 | 17:28 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

"Acting upon the request of the North Macedonian Foreign Ministry, the Criminal Court ruled that there was no basis for the extradition of Timor Morina to the Republic of Serbia", Basic Criminal Court in Skopje stated.



This decision was submitted to the Supreme Court of North Macedonia as it will have final word regarding this case.



"The extradition measure imposed on him at the proposal of the Skopje Prosecutor's Office remains in force until the decision of the Criminal Court or the Supreme Court's decision in this case becomes final", it is concluded in the Criminal Court statement.



Interpol issued an arrest warrant on the request of Serbia's authorities who suspected Morina of war crimes against civilians he allegedly committed as a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).