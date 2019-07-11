Region Jutarnji list: Plenkovic made groundbreaking decision Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced broader government reconstruction for the end of July Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 17:48 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

Then a parliamentary session will be convened to confirm the election of new ministers.



Although HSLS President Darinko Kosor said yesterday that the government's reconstruction will only be conducted in autumn, upon MPs' return to the parliament's benches, they unofficially say that they will not wait until autumn, but the extraordinary session of the Parliament will be convened for a vote on new ministers during the summer, writes Zagreb daily Jutarnji list.



It is not yet known, according to the newspaper, which ministries will be "refreshed" and whether there will be a reduction in the number of ministries, but sources close to the Prime Minister say he is inclined to reduce the number of ministries - only in the second term of office.



A possible reduction in the number of ministries would probably be troublesome because of the Croatian EU presidency, but also because of the withdrawal of money from EU funds. And in this case, the new Law on organization and the scope of the ministries should be adopted, which certainly will not be done in the last year of the mandate.



It was confirmed yesterday by President of the Parliament and HDZ General Secretary Gordan Jandrokovic that Prime Minister had full support for the reconstruction, announcing that the Parliament could discuss new ministers before autumn.



The reconstruction of the government is supported by all HDZ coalition partners. Both HNS and HSLS say reconstruction is needed, while SDSS also confirmed it supports reconstruction.



Milorad Pupovac is arguing that the reconstruction should take place before autumn.