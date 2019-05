Region Boats collide on Danube at Budapest, 7 dead/VIDEO Hungarian media have published a video of the collision of two boats on the Danube at Budapest. Source: B92 Thursday, May 30, 2019 | 10:53 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

Seven South Korean tourists died, according to latest reports, while the missing are being searched for.

The moment the two vessels collided was captured from the roof of a nearby hotel.