North Macedonia official gets "Greater Albania" gift
North Macedonia Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has received a present - a painting representing "Greater Albania."Source: Tanjug
"Greater Albania" is a nationalistic, expansionist project that would see internationally recognized borders of Albania expand to include parts of neighboring countries - i.e., Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.
But when Xhaferi, an ethnic Albanian - reacted to the gift he received today, he spoke about his hope of a "spiritual unity that will be achieved when all Albanians are together in a united Europe" - that's what the North Macedonia-based website Plus Info reported on Monday.
Xhaferi was a guest on a TV program when folk singer Azis Morina gifted him the painting - "which caused an exuberant reaction from the president of the (North Macedonia) Assembly."