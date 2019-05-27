Region North Macedonia official gets "Greater Albania" gift North Macedonia Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has received a present - a painting representing "Greater Albania." Source: Tanjug Monday, May 27, 2019 | 16:45 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

"Greater Albania" is a nationalistic, expansionist project that would see internationally recognized borders of Albania expand to include parts of neighboring countries - i.e., Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.

But when Xhaferi, an ethnic Albanian - reacted to the gift he received today, he spoke about his hope of a "spiritual unity that will be achieved when all Albanians are together in a united Europe" - that's what the North Macedonia-based website Plus Info reported on Monday.



Xhaferi was a guest on a TV program when folk singer Azis Morina gifted him the painting - "which caused an exuberant reaction from the president of the (North Macedonia) Assembly."