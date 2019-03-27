Region Boat capsizes on Danube, more than ton of cocaine found Romanian authorities have seized more than a ton of high-quality cocaine, and arrested two Serbian nationals. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 27, 2019 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Depostitphotos_belchonock)

The drugs were hidden on a boat that capsized in the Danube Delta in eastern Romania.

The estimated street value of the drugs is 300 million euros, Tanjug is reporting, citing AP.



The drugs were found several days after the police found a similar package of cocaine in the area "that probably fell out of a truck."



A Romanian prosecutor said the cocaine arrived by sea and was being transported through Romania, the agency said.