Region "Serb people, and I with it, have already won" After the verdict passed against him, Radovan Karadzic sent a message, recounted for RTRS from The Hague by one of his defense team members, Marko Sladojevic. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 09:46

"The Serb people and myself together with it, have already won. The Serb Republic (RS) has been created, and the Serb people are free in their own state," Karadzic is quoted as saying, and adding:

"The sacrifice that I am making is lesser than that of others. Thousands of thousands of young people built the RS with their lives. Many became disabled veterans. The biggest sacrifices were those of mothers whose sons, most often their only sons, gave their lives for the freedom of the Serb people. Those are the genuine victims."



According to the lawyer, who said he spoke with Karadzic for about half an hour after the verdict was delivered, he also said that the Hague Tribunal's revenge against him was empty, and that as an old man, he could not be harmed by it.



"We did not give up even when it was much harder, so even imprisoned like this I will never stop fighting for the truth about our just struggle in the war that was imposed on us, and in which all three peoples suffered. Every war, especially a civil war, results in crimes, which our state, if aware of them, condemned and prosecuted. We fought honorably for the freedom and equality of the Serb people in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Therefore, let us always and in every place be dignified, let us not hate others, and let us proudly guard what is greater than us - the Serb Republic," Karadzic stated.



Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Appeals Chamber of the Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague sentenced Karadzic to life imprisonment on charges of genocide and war crimes, overturning an earlier judgment sentencing him to 40 years in prison.



Karadzic was the first president of the RS and a political leader of Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina during the 1992-95 war.