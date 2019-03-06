Region "Serbia wants stake in Bulgaria's Belene nuclear plant" Bulgarian Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev says "(North) Macedonia and Serbia want stakes in the future Belene Nuclear Power Plant." Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 14:18 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Donchev told this to told Sofia-based Trud daily, Tanjug is reporting on Wednesday.

There is "no chance of the Belene NPP being constructed without involvement of Russia's Rosatom," the Bulgarian news agency BTA quoted him as saying.



According to information available on the Internet, Bulgaria plans to build the plant in its northern region, near the Danube River, to replace reactors at the Kozloduy NPP, decommissioned to comply with EU accession requirements.



The Bulgarian government shelved the project indefinitely in 2010 due to uncertainties concerning its profitability.