Region Albanians chant "KLA" after victory in Montenegro/VIDEOS A flag of the KLA ("Kosovo Liberation Army") was unfurled in Tuzi, near Podgorica, on Sunday. Source: Sputnik Monday, March 4, 2019 | 15:26 In Albanian, the acronym 'KLA' reads, 'UCK' (Getty Images, file, illustration)

This happened as a coalition of Albanian parties celebrated victory achieved in elections in this Montenegrin municipality, Sputnik is reporting this Monday.

Montenegrin media, meanwhile, said that those who gathered to celebrate also chanted the acronym of this terrorist organization, as heard in footage sent to the website Volim Podgoricu ("I Love Podgorica"), the agency added.

Earlier, the press reported that Kosovo leaders Hashim Thaci, Ramush Haradinaj, and Kadri Veseli all congratulated the leaders of the Albanian parties on the result achieved in Tuzi.