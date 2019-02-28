Region "Is this the end of Milo Djukanovic's rule?" Milo Djukanovic came to power in Montenegro in the late 1980s as a young and promising politician, writes Croatian website Index. Source: Index Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 15:17 Tweet Share Milo Djukanovic (screenshot, B92, file)

The article recalls that Djukanovic, during the so-called "Yogurt Revolution", with Momir Bulatovic, took power in the smallest Yugoslav republic, and focused on a close alliance with Slobodan Milosevic and Serbia, which Milosevic ruled at that time.

But, in the second half of the 1990s, Djukanovic, who was then the prime minister, began to distance himself from Milosevic and Bulatovic and won a number of elections running both for president or prime minister, and turning Montenegro towards the West.



Montenegro is now a member of NATO and probably the Western Balkans country that is the closest to EU membership. However, it seems that the three decades of Djukanovic's rule and that of his party, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), are coming to an end.



Namely, Djukanovic - who was reelected as president in 2018 - has for years been accused of smuggling, corruption and various other illegal acts. And recently a video surfaced that could prove to be fatal for his the multi-decade rule of Montenegro.



Montenegro is currently shaken by the so-called "Atlas Affair" - involving Djukanovic and probably the richest Montenegrin tycoon Dusko Knezevic, a former Djukanovic ally, now his fierce opponent.



Knezevic, who resides in London, has published a number of documents against Djukanovic from London, whose credit card debts he claimed to have been covering, as well as paying for holidays in Dubai, and guaranteeing for his loans.



The renegade Knezevic also published footage showing former mayor of Podgorica, now the official of the Montenegrin Presidency Slavoljub Stijepovic, receive from Knezevic an envelope containing 97,000 euros ahead of local and parliamentary elections in 2016.



All this is happening in the wider context of big protests against Djukanovic's rule - and it seems that Montenegrins have finally had enough when it comes to "murky business" of their multi-decade leader, Index writes.