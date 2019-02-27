Region 0

"If Kosovo joins the UN, RS will invoke this right"

If self-proclaimed Kosovo joins the UN, the Serb Republic (RS, Serb entity in Bosnia) will invoke this right, says Milorad Dodik.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

The chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) believes that Croats in that country, too, "certainly would not miss this opportunity to break away from BiH."

"I think that if there is such a constellation, the Croats will not miss the opportunity to separate themselves from BiH. Then the question would remain, who would stay there," Dodik, a former RS president, told Serbian broadcaster RTS.

The post 1992-95 war Bosnia-Herzegovina is made up of the Serb, and the Muslim-Croat (FBiH) entities.

Dodik recalled that the RS, immediately after Kosovo unilaterally declared independence (in 2008), declared in the National Assembly a decision that, if Kosovo enters the UN, Serbs have the right to separate from BiH.

"It's written in our resolution dated ten years ago," Dodik said, adding that such a scenario - separation from BiH by the political will of the people, is imaginable without a war.

As he said, Bosniaks (Muslims) don't want it now - "but in time they will understand that it's best for them to have a territory that they can perspectively manage and exercise authority in."

According to him, Kosovo is an all-Serb issue.

"In the state sense, this is Serbia's issue, but in terms of national understanding and experience of that issue, it is universal," Dodik said, adding that a Serb does not exist who has no opinion on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

US wants Hungary to "stop Huawei"

The US "may be forced to scale back certain operations in Europe and elsewhere if countries continue to do business with the China's Huawei."

Region Tuesday, February 12, 2019 11:40 Comments: 2
(Tanjug/AP)
page 1 of 9 go to page