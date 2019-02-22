Region Montenegro PM: Pristina's anti-Serbia alliance is "nonsense" Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic says Kosovo Assembly President Kadri Veseli's call to create an alliance against Serbia is "nonsense." Source: Beta Friday, February 22, 2019 | 15:24 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Markovic added that such an idea cannot be accepted in Montenegro.

Commenting on Veseli urging North Macedonia and Montenegro - as countries that are either trying to join NATO, or have already done so - to ("gather together (with Pristina) against Serbia" - Markovic told journalists in Podgorica on Friday that such a thing cannot be accepted in Montenegro.



"Montenegro has never been in an alliance with anyone against somebody, therefore, not against Serbia, either. I do not understand such a message. It cannot be accepted in Montenegro and from Montenegro's point of view it's nonsense," he said.



The Montenegrin prime minister made this statement after his meeting with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.



For his part, Hahn said this was "the first time he heard" of Veseli's idea, and reminded that "the Western Balkan countries several times promised not to impede European aspirations of the others, but to support each other on that road."



According to Hahn, "all countries in the region should abide by this and especially top state officials."