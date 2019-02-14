Region 14 dead as bus crashes in Macedonia The Macedonian government has declared two days of mourning over a serious traffic accident on the Skopje-Tetovo road that killed 14 people. Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, February 14, 2019 | 10:28 Tweet Share (dpfoxfoto/Depositphotos.com)

The accident happened on Wednesday around 5 pm when the Durmo Tours bus crossed a protective fence onto the opposite side of the highway, and then slid off the road and rolled into a shallow ditch near the village of Laskarci.

About 30 people were injured in the accident.



There were about 50 passengers on the bus. The cause of the accident is not known, and the investigation is ongoing.



The bus was carrying workers from Skopje to Gostivar, where most of them lived, said Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari.