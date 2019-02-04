Region No dilemmas: Bulgaria is building TurkStream Bulgaria's Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova says her country will build the TurkStream gas pipeline. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 4, 2019 | 16:10 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, she explained that this procedure is in line with European rules and that Bulgaria's goal is to keep a key position on Europe's gas map.

"The market test was conducted and 100 percent of the input and output capacity of the pipeline has been acquired," the minister said.



After a successful market test, Bulgarian company Bulgartransgaz made a final decision on January 31 to invest in the TurkStream project, which will transport Russian gas from the Bulgarian border with Turkey, to Serbia.