Region 0

Hungarian PM "unwilling to dance to US tune"

Viktor Orban has said to US diplomats that he wants to pursue a neutral foreign policy rather than bow to Washington's demands, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Source: Sputnik
Share
(EPA-EFE, file)
(EPA-EFE, file)

According to the US media outlet, cited by Sputunik, the Hungarian prime minister made the statement at a meeting with the US ambassador last month.

He also "pushed back US calls to tackle China's alleged cyber espionage and support Ukraine in opposition to Russia, saying that he wants his country to be "neutral, like Austria". Austria, like neighboring Switzerland, is not a NATO member."

Instead, Orban is reportedly #wooing China to invest in Hungary's information infrastructure" and also allegedly opposes ministerial-level negotiations between NATO and Kiev due to his objections to Ukraine's new education law, which Budapest claims has reduced the opportunity for the Hungarian minority in Western Ukraine to learn their mother tongue.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said in late 2018 that significant progress has been made in the development of Russian-Hungarian relations and that new boundaries of cooperation had been reached. He also expressed the hope that joint work will continue to strengthen bilateral relations in various areas.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

"Macedonia is fully prepared for NATO"

On Thursday Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in Davos that Macedonia was fully prepared to integrate with NATO.

Region Friday, January 25, 2019 09:31 Comments: 3

Fascist WW2-era flag shown on Croatian state TV

The Ustahsa flag, displayed by Croatian supporters during a handball game between Croatia and Germany, has been shown on Croatia's state broadcaster HRT.

Region Tuesday, January 22, 2019 11:44 Comments: 2
The contemporary Croatian flag (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)
page 1 of 11 go to page