Region Greek parliament says yes to Pespa Agreemet Friday, January 25, 2019 | 15:10

Members of the Greek parliament, by a majority of votes, ratified the Prespa Agreement, ending a 27-year-long dispute between Athens and Skopje over the name of Macedonia. The change of the name of Macedonia was supported by 153 deputies.

Several hundred opponents of the agreement with Macedonia gathered in front of the Greek Parliament building.



Ratification in the Greek parliament will set end the multi-year dispute between Greece and Macedonia.



According to this agreement, signed last year, Macedonia will change its name to Nort Macedonia, and Greece will not block the country's entry into NATO and its approach to the EU.