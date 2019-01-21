Region "First country's name, then status of Macedonian church" The issue of autocephaly of the Macedonian Orthodox Church will be launched after the issue of the name of the state has been resolved. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 21, 2019 | 16:49 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

Patriarch Neofit said this for the news.bg website.

"When these details around the name of Macedonia have been clarified, the issue of the church will certainly be launched," Neofit said.



At the same time, he announced that the Bulgarian Church will discuss the autocephaly of the Ukrainian church and assessed that this is an important issue.



At the end of 2017, the Bulgarian Church accepted to represent the Macedonian Church before other churches, undertaking all that was necessary to determine its canonical status, but did not accept the Macedonian Church as "its daughter."



At the beginning of 2018, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church formed a commission to work on church affairs in Macedonia, but did not send a delegation to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ohrid Archbishopric.