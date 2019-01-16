Region Montenegrin opposition leaders invited to lunch with Putin Leaders of Montenegro's opposition Democratic Front Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic will be at lunch Serbia's president will organize for Vladimir Putin. Source: Beta Wednesday, January 16, 2019 | 16:20 Tweet Share Ahead of Putin's visit, Belgrade is decorated with images of intertwined Serbian and Russian flags (Tanjug)

The Russian president will arrive in Serbia on Thursday on an official visit.

Beta agency is reporting on Wednesday that Belgrade, but also "international circles" see the visit as "one of the most important political meetings at a time when the possibility of involvement of world's leading powers in solving the Kosovo issue is ever closer."