Region Macedonian parliament changes state's name The Macedonian parliament on Friday carried constitutional amendments changing the country's name to North Macedonia. Source: Beta Monday, January 14, 2019 | 10:23

It also affirmed the Macedonian identity with a two-thirds majority, Beta is reporting.

In the 120-seat parliament, 81 MPs voted for accepting the four amendments whereby Macedonia meets its obligations in a deal with Greece to resolve the name dispute. MPs from the opposition VMRO DPMNE did not attend the session.



The amendments will come into effect when Greece ratifies the so-called Prespa Agreement and the protocol of Macedonia's membership in NATO, Speaker Talat Dzaferi said.



The constitutional amendments are part of the agreement with Greece to resolve a decades-long name dispute and is a precondition for Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration.



The Macedonian parliament began the process to amend the Constitution on Oct. 19, when 80 MPs supported the government's proposal.



The two-thirds majority was secured with the votes of eight MPs from the opposition VMRO DPMNE, who were then expelled from the party.