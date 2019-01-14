Macedonian parliament changes state's name
The Macedonian parliament on Friday carried constitutional amendments changing the country's name to North Macedonia.Source: Beta
It also affirmed the Macedonian identity with a two-thirds majority, Beta is reporting.
In the 120-seat parliament, 81 MPs voted for accepting the four amendments whereby Macedonia meets its obligations in a deal with Greece to resolve the name dispute. MPs from the opposition VMRO DPMNE did not attend the session.
The amendments will come into effect when Greece ratifies the so-called Prespa Agreement and the protocol of Macedonia's membership in NATO, Speaker Talat Dzaferi said.
The constitutional amendments are part of the agreement with Greece to resolve a decades-long name dispute and is a precondition for Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration.
The Macedonian parliament began the process to amend the Constitution on Oct. 19, when 80 MPs supported the government's proposal.
The two-thirds majority was secured with the votes of eight MPs from the opposition VMRO DPMNE, who were then expelled from the party.