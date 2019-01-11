Region Israel-Croatia warplanes deal canceled due to US opposition Croatia will annul the decision to buy F-16 aircraft from Israel after the other party failed to secure US licenses for the transaction. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 11, 2019 | 11:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This was announced after a delegation from Israel visited Croatia on Thursday and told the country's officials that they failed to secure US licenses for the sale of the combat aircraft in question.

Croatia previously made an agreement with Israel on the purchase of aircraft worth about USD 450 million.



Israel intended to sell the US-manufactured aircraft together with modifications, but the US objected to this.