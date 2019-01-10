Region Croatian ambassador summoned to Zagreb for attending RS Day Croatia's ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) has been summoned to Zagreb for consultations after he attended a ceremony marking RS Day on Wednesday. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 10, 2019 | 15:13 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

Beside Ivan del Vecchio, leader of the Croatian Democratic Alliance (HDZ) BiH Dragan Covic was also in Banja Luka for the marking of the Serb Republic (RS) holiday.

Yugoslav People's Army (JNA) officer Slavko Lisica - whom Croatia found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to 15 years in jail - was posthumously awarded during the ceremony in question held yesterday, Croatia's Hina agency is reporting.



The Croatian Foreign Ministry announced that they were not aware that the ambassador would participate in the event, and "strongly condemned" the decision to give Lisica a medal, adding that the reasons why Del Vecchio traveled to Banja Luka would be "investigated in detail."



Hina also writes that "almost all" representatives of the diplomatic corps in BiH on Wednesday "ignored the celebration in Banja Luka."