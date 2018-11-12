Region Bulgaria another country that wants out of UN migration pact Bulgaria has decided not to participate in UN's Global Pact for Migration, said the head of the ruling party GERB party Tsvetan Tsvetanov. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 12, 2018 | 15:03 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

He added that this agreement would undermine Bulgarian national interests.

"The position of the Bulgarian government is not to join UN's global pact on migration," the deputy head of the GERB said after a meeting of coalition heads, Reuters reports. The agency says the juior coalition partner of GERB, the United Patrioty, strongly opposes the UN pact.



The pact will be considered before the Bulgarian parliament on Wednesday. With this Bulgaria, according to Reuters, joins countries that refused to join the UN pact, including Poland, Austria, and Hungary.



The pact proscribes the way countries should treat migrants around the world. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on Berlin on Monday to "unite Europe on migration and other problems."



"If one, two or three countries leave the UN Migration Pact, then as the EU we cannot protect our own interests," Jucnker said. Croatia and Slovenia also have doubts about staying in the UN pact.