Region Montenegro bans entry to Serb writers, historians, lawyers The Montenegrin police directorate has made a decision to forbid entry into that country to Serb intellectuals, including writer Matija Beckovic. Source: Beta Thursday, November 1, 2018 | 09:26

"The crossing of the state border, beside Beckovic, has also been denied to historians Cedomir Antic and Aleksandar Rakovic, as well as Serbian politician and lawyer Dejan Mirovic," the daily Dan was told by the Border Police.

Police officers at all border crossings have been provided with a list of people who are not to be allowed under any circumstances to enter the country, "as they endanger the national security of Montenegro."



The Serbian intellectuals, who have denied entry, were announced as speakers at an event marking the celebration of the Podgorica Assembly.



The main reason for the ban are their earlier statements, which, according to Montenegrin security services, represent "a danger to the security of the state."



The centennial celebration of the Podgorica Assembly and the Day of the Unification of Montenegro with Serbia and other South Slav nations will be held on December 1 in the Crypt of theMemorial Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica.