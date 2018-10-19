Region Court confirms former Macedonian PM must do jail time The former Macedonian prime minister and leader of then ruling, now opposition VMRO-DPMNE Nikola Gruevski has been sentenced to two years in prison. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 19, 2018 | 17:03 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

This ruling was confirmed on Friday.

He was convicted of a case of buying a Mercedes-Benz armored vehicle.



The decision of the higher court instance was submitted to the judge for the execution of criminal sanctions, and it should be acted on within at least eight, and at most 13 days.