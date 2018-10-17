Region Letter arrives from US - pressure grows on opposition leader The US has urged Macedonia's opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader to allow members of his party to decide how to vote on constitutional changes free from threats. Source: Beta Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 11:10 Tweet Share Hristijan Mickoski (file)

The letter, dated October 16, was signed by Wess Mitchell, a US State Department official, and addressed to VMRO-DPME's Hristijan Mickoski.

"It will not come as any surprise to you that we have been disappointed with the positions of VMRO-DPMNE's leadership regarding both the referendum and the steps in parliament to amend the constitution (that envisage changing the country's name to 'North Macedonia' in line with the Prespa agreement with Greece)," Mitchell wrote.



"Now it is up to parliament to take the next and decisive step. We urge you to create space, publically (sic) and privately, for members of parliament from your coalition to decide how they will vote on constitutional changes, free from threats of violence, retribution, or other forms of coercion," the US official said in his letter to the leader of Macedonia's biggest opposition party.



Addressing him as "Dear Hristijan," Mitchell also recalls their previous discussion, and states that the US "strongly believes the Prespa agreement is a historic opportunity for Macedonia to secure a brighter future and contribute to regional security, stability, and prosperity."



"Despite claims that there is some 'better deal' to be had, we do not believe that to be the case. This agreement required compromise on both sides. It is an opportunity that is not likely to come again in years, if not decades," said the letter, published by the US embassy in Skopje.



Mitchell also told Mickoski that this was "a historically important moment for Macedonia, one that requires courageous leadership and maturity," and, "as a true friend and supporter of Macedonia" the US official urged Mickoski "to set aside partisan interests to advance our shared strategic interests and secure a brighter future for your citizens among the European family of nations."



Over in the Macedonian Assembly (Sobranje) in Skopje, a multi-day session commenced on Tuesday, that is seeing PM Zoran Zaev and his coalition attempting, so far unsuccessfully, to persuade opposition deputies (members of the Assembly) to support constitutional changes and thus the name agreement with Greece, that failed in the recent referendum.



So far, 72 deputies are in favor - from Zaev's ruling SDSM coalition, and the DUI and other minor ethnic Albanian parties. But the proposal needs 80 votes to pass - i.e., at least eight would have to come from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

The letter: