Region "Each Serb member of army is seen as war criminal" Miodrag Linta says that the protest of Croats in Vukovar in connection with war crimes is a continuation of many years of a witch-hunt against the Serbs. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 15, 2018 | 13:10 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

The president of the Alliance of Serbs from the Region urged the War Crimes Prosecutor in Belgrade to begin to prosecute war crimes committed against Serbs committed on Croatian soil.

"For the pro-Ustasga forces, every Serb who was a member of the JNA (Yugoslav People's Army) and the army and police of the Republic of Serb Krajina is a war criminal. In Croatia, for many years now, there have been kangaroo processions against Serbs for alleged war crimes with the aim of imposing on Serbs the thesis that they, allegedly, carried out an aggression and that they were the criminal side," Linta said in a written statement on Sunday.



On the other hand, he stressed, Croatia is essentially not prosecuting the war crimes committed against Serbs by members of Croatian paramilitary forces, the army and the police.



"In the previous period, unfortunately, Serbia itself has done nothing to punish the perpetrators of war crimes against Serb civilians and prisoners of war," the statement said.



Linta called on the War Crimes Prosecutor in Belgrade to finally begin to prosecute war crimes against Serbs committed in the territory of Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as in Kosovo and Metohija.



"War crimes prosecutor Snezana Stanojkovic has stated that she will immediately prosecute war crimes against Serbs in Croatia's criminal operations 'Storm' and 'Flash'. Unfortunately, there is has been no progress on this issue so far," the statement says.