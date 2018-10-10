Region Warning shots fired at Macedonia-Greece border Macedonian soldiers have fired several warning shots in the air at the country's border with Greece to deter a group of migrants from crossing it illegally. Source: Beta Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 12:04 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to local media, one migrant was arrested and turned over to the police, while others returned to the territory of Greece.

The Macedonian Army said in a press release that the incident happened when one of its patrols detected a group of migrants illegally crossing the border near the regional road Gevgelija-Moin.



According to this, the patrol vocally warned the group several times, but was ignored. Several warning shots were then fired in the air, which prompted the group to head back to Greek territory, Beta agency reported on Wednesday, citing MIA agency.