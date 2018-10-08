Region East Sarajevo: Montenegrins caught with 900 kilos of drugs 900 kilograms of illegal drugs have been seized in East Sarajevo, while five people, citizens of Montenegro, have been arrested. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 8, 2018 | 13:33 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Members of the SIPA agency, in cooperation with the RS Interior Ministry and the Police Administration of East Sarajevo confiscated about 900 kilograms of skunk cannabis, hidden in a truck with Montenegrin registration plates.

According to preliminary estimates, about 900 kg of the narcotic have been seized - the largest haul ever in Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH). The drugs, according to Fena agency, were intended for the illegal drug market in BiH.



Their value in that country's illegal market reaches more than two million local currency, convertible marks, while in the EU countries the figure is multiple times higher.