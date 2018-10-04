Region Greeks want Athens to withdraw from name deal with Skopje About 72 percent of Greeks want Greece to withdraw from an agreement reached with Macedonia to end the dispute over the name of the latter country. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 4, 2018 | 10:24 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

This is according to a poll carried out after a failed referendum in Macedonia on the same issue.

According to the results, published by the Greek website Proto Thema, 68 percent of Greek citizens also want the government of Alexis Tsipras to call a referendum on the same question in their country.



The survey was conducted on October 1 and 2 on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents.



The intergovernmental agreement between Athens and Skopje was signed after lengthy negotiations in July this year, and foresees the change of the name of Macedonia to "the Republic of North Macedonia." By accepting the deal, this former Yugoslav republic would open the way to Euro-Atlantic integrations.