Region Romania's top court rules on rights of gay couples The Romanian Constitutional Court has ruled that gay couples should have the same family rights as heterosexuals. Friday, September 28, 2018 | 16:47

The ruling was made ahead of a referendum on October 6 and 7 that seeks to ban same-sex marriage, Tanjug reported, citing AP.

The Romanian Constitution currently states that marriage is between spouses, while the referendum's goal is to change that definition to "between a man and a woman."