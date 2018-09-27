Region "Suspects in attempted murder of journalist are abroad" Montenegrin police have operational information that a criminal group from the territory of Montenegro had attempted to kill Vijesti journalist Olivera Lakic. Source: Beta Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 16:54 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This was stated on Thursday by Assistant Director of the Police Directorate Enis Bakovic.

He said that members of the criminal group, who are suspected of the attempted murder, are not in the territory of Montenegro.



At a press conference, Bakovic said that this was only operational knowledge and that he was not able to speak in more detail about it.



Lakic was wounded in the leg on May 8 this year in Podgorica. To date, neither the attackers nor those who ordered it have been found. The Montenegrin journalist was physically attacked in the same place, the entrance to a residential building where she lives, in 2012.