Region Dodik talks about "public secret" ahead of elections It's "a public secret" that the opposition in the Serb entity (RS) in Bosnia-Herzegovina plans "to call people to the streets after the elections." Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 12:57 (EPA-EFE, file)

This is according to the Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik.

"We know what they are doing and what they are thinking about, because among them there are people who come to us and tell us what they are planning. I will tell them on October 8, who conveyed it to us, and these are people close to them who sit with them," Dodik said in an interview with the news agency Srna, the entity's public broadcaster RTRS reported on Tuesday.



"They come to us and say that they plan to influence the Central Election Commission (CIK) of BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina) to declare the elections unsuccessful, and if that fails, they would say the elections were stolen the way they would steal in past elections, because they know how to do it," he said.



Dodik is the candidate of the ruling coalition to become the Serb member of the tripartite BiH Presidency in the next term - however, he noted that there was "one problem there - it is not implemented by us, but by the CIK, and they are the address for electoral procedures, and there is a law that should penalize anyone for any fraud."