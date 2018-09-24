Region How much do Albanians and Serbs "hate" each other? As many as two thirds (68 pct) of Albanians have the most negative opinion about Serbians, compared to all other nations in the surrounding region. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 24, 2018 | 13:52 Tweet Share

At the same time, one third of Serbians (33 pct) holds the same opinion toward Albanians, a Faktor Plus poll has shown.

The poll - entitled, "The relationship between the Serb and the Albanian nations, perspectives of that relationship, friction points, possibilities and fields of cooperation" - was commissioned by the Tanjug news agency, and included 1,000 respondents in Serbia (with Kosovo and Metohija left out), and another 1,000 in Albania.



Albanians are second on the Serbian list - who have the most negative opinion of Croatians (45 pct).



As for Albanians, in their second place are Montenegrins (13 pct).



When it comes to positive opinions about the nations in the surroundings, Serbians like Greeks the most (43 percent), followed by Montenegrins and Macedonians (20 and 18 pct, respectively), while most Albanians choose Italians (44 percent), followed by Greeks and Montenegrins (22 and 16 percent, respectively).



These are some of the results of the comparative public opinion poll, the first of its kind, that will be presented on Wednesday.



The poll is part of a broader project - "Serbs and Albanians - Which Way Further?" - that Tanjug is organizing with the Albanian news agency ATA, with the support of the Norwegian embassy in Belgrade.