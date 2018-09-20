Region 0

Train engine derails on Belgrade-Bar railway

The engine of an international train traveling on the Belgrade-Bar railway derailed late on Wednesday near the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

Source: Beta
(Thinkstock)
The Railway Infrastructure company said in a press release that safety of traffic and passengers was not endangered during the incident, the cause of which is now being investigated.

They also said that the engine was quickly replaced, allowing the train to continue on its way to Belgrade.

This is one in a series of incidents that have happened on railways in Montenegro during the past several months, Beta agency reported on Thursday.

