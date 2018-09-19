Region "Croatia not obstacle on Serbia's EU road - it's 2 others" Although it is thought Serbia that the the main obstacle on its EU path in Croatia, the real "danger" comes from a single rule that the EU will not change. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 12:26 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List, this is what the Brussels-based website EURACTIV.com is reporting.

The daily's text, signed by Augustin Palokaj, says that "essentially the biggest 'enemies' of Serbia on the road to EU membership are actually Germany and France, that do not want to give up rules that each EU member state has the right of veto on enlargement."



"When it comes to negotiations with Serbia, although the public of Serbia is amusing itself by 'Croatia blocking them', the main brakes are France and Germany. They want this process to continue, but not speed up. They want Serbia to believe that it will enter EU, but do not agree to promise any possible deadlines," the article added.