Region Stoltenberg tells Macedonians NATO's door is open Jens Stoltenberg says it is up to the citizens of Macedonia to decide in a referendum whether to join "the international community." Source: Tanjug Friday, September 7, 2018 | 09:23 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)

The NATO chief was in Skopje on Thursday when he attended a military exercise together with Macedonian Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, MIA agency said.

"Your country has well-trained soldiers who are ready to take part in complex operations. Members of your army take part in a NATO-led military mission in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries, which shows that you have an army that contributes to international security," Stoltenberg said.



Sekerinska said that 4,000 Macedonian soldiers have participated in various NATO missions so far.



The referendum in Macedonia will be held on September 30, when citizens will be able to declare whether they accept the agreement of Skopje and Athens, according to which the former Yugoslav Republic would be called North Macedonia in the future.