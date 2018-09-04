Region He expels migrants, attacks EU - and his popularity grows The right-wing and anti-immigrant League led by Italian Interior Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini has become the most popular party in Italy. Source: B92, Index Tuesday, September 4, 2018 | 16:23 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

This is according to two surveys that were published at the beginning of the week.

Salvini's League has overtaken its coalition partner, the Five Star Movement.



The SWG Institute estimates that the League has the support of 32.2 percent of voters, while the Five Star Movement has 28.3 percent.



In the March elections, the latter won over 32 percent of the vote, almost twice as much as the League, which had received 17.4 percent.



But the support for the party has been increasing over the past months due to Salvini's expulsion of illegal migrants, attacks on the European Union, and his tireless activities on social media.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party (PD), the main representative of the opposition, who took 19 percent in March, now poll at between 16 to 18 percent.