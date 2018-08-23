Region Ivanic: Dodik taking advantage of Bosnian Serbs' problem The Serbian member of the BiH Presidency commented on the recent statement from the president of Republika Srpska (RS) Milorad Dodik. Source: Beta Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 12:58 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Dodik recently said that it was high time for Serbs in BiH to delimitate.

Ivanic thinks that this statement represents Dodik's flagrant abuse of the problem of Bosnian Serbs in BiH for his own political campaign.



In the interview for today's edition of the newspaper Danas Ivanic reminded that Dodik said similar things before.



"I remember that at one time Dodik said if Montenegro gained independence, Republika Srpska would be independent too. We have independent Montenegro today and where's independent RS?", said Ivanic.



He thinks that big words about delimitation could lead to Serbs in BiH to lose what they already have.