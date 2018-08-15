Region Belgrade woman assaults judge in Montenegro A judge of the Misdemeanor Court in the Montenegrin town of Kotor has been physically assaulted by a young woman from Belgrade. Source: Beta Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to the Montenegrin police, 20-year-old, whose initials are S.V., has been arrested and taken before a prosecutor in Kotor.

The Belgrader is suspected of committing the criminal act of attacking an on-duty official person.



Media reports on Wednesday specified that the incident happened the day before in the court's premises, and that the woman "reacted in this way dissatisfied with Judge Jelena Stanisic's ruling against her boyfriend."



The attack has been condemned by Justice Minister Zoran Pazin and the Association of Judges of Montenegro, who said the victim suffered shock, and minor bodily injuries.