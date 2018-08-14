Region Russia ready to back RS regarding status issue - report Moscow is ready to back the Serb Republic (RS) in raising the issue of its independence, especially in the context of the talks on a final solution for Kosovo. Source: Vecernje novosti Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 10:17 Tweet Share Milorad Dodik (EPA-EFE, file)

Belgrade-based daily Vecernje Novosti writes this on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, this message should be handed over to the president of the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who will visit Sarajava and Banja Luka on September 16-17.



As Vecernje Novosti writes, Moscow has already through unofficial channels signaled to Belgrade and Banja Luka that it received with great attention Dodik's strong position that, if Pristina get the chair in the United Nations, or if the agreement on Kosovo implies any similar arrangement, the RS, too, will take the path of independence.



The daily also noted that the arrival of Lavrov in Banja Luka will coincide with the talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 15 in Moscow.



Solving the Kosovo and Metohija issue will be the central topic in the Kremlin, which closely monitors the content of Belgrade-Pristina talks, in particular the impact of the international factor on this issue, the newspaper reported.