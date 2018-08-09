Region Montenegrin soldiers to be sent to Afghanistan 29 members of the Montenegrin Army will be sent to the NATO Mission in Afghanistan, the country's Ministry of Defense has announced. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 9, 2018 | 11:11 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Since the end of the mandate of the ISAF mission in 2014, Montenegrin soldiers have been deployed in the Resolute Support mission, which has more than 10,000 soldiers.

The Montenegrin contingent consists of an infantry unit engaged in protecting allied training teams and advising Afghan national security forces, staff officers and NCOs, Montenegrin state broadcaster RTCG said on Thursday.



Montenegro became a member of NATO last year.