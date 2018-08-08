Region Montenegrin government to Vucic: We promised you nothing The Montenegrin government has denied that that its head, Dusko Markovic, promised Montenegro would "consider Serbia's interests ahead of important dates." Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, August 8, 2018 | 11:39 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to a statement carried by Montenegro's state broadcaster, the prime minister "promised nothing" to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during their meeting in Belgrade last year - and instead "spoke only about improving the position of the Serb community in Montenegro."

Vucic made his statement during a news conference on Monday, when he was asked to comment on the participation of a Montenegrin officer in Croatia's celebration of the anniversary of its 1995 offensive against ethnic Serbs, known as "Operation Storm."



"Thank you, friends, for the way you're considerate when it comes to Serbia and the Serb people and our interests," Vucic remarked ironically.