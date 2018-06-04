Region Hungarian PM backs attempts to block Macedonia name solution Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has supported the efforts of Macedonia’s biggest opposition party to block a solution to the name dispute with Greece. Source: Beta Monday, June 4, 2018 | 13:21 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Beta is reporting this on Monday, citing the website Euractiv.

Orban on Saturday sent a video message to a rally in Skopje of nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, praising its refusal to bend "under pressure from foreign powers."



Macedonian President Gjorje Ivanov (VMRO-DPMNE) is also opposed to a reaching a compromise with Greece.



Euractiv said that thousands of VMRO-DPMNE supporters rallied "against the ongoing talks between their government and Athens to find a solution to the name dispute that blocks the country’s entry to NATO and hopes of joining the EU."



Orban, meanwhile, "hailed the party’s wise and courageous leaders who won’t bend under pressure from foreign powers."



Orban is said to a rare exception as "almost all EU political leaders support the Tsipras-Zaev efforts to resolve the 25-year dispute."