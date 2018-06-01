Region Official denies plans to settle migrants in RS Minister of Security of BiH Dragan Mektic says there is no secret plan to settle tens of thousands of migrants in the Serb Republic (RS). Source: Beta Friday, June 1, 2018 | 16:44 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

According to him, "certain politicians, and above all RS President Milorad Dodik, are abusing the migrant crisis to collect cheap political points."

"There is no secret plan to settle tens of thousand migrants in the RS, and even if someone made it, it cannot be implemented without me," Mektic told a press conference in Banja Luka.



"Politicians here are manipulating the citizens. Dodik is abusing the fate of these people, and these people do not want to stay in BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina), they want to go to Western Europe," said Mektic.



According to him, 5,119 migrants had been registered in BiH as of Thursday.



"These migrations are taking place from Turkey to Western Europe. Not only our data is relevant, but also that of other countries. There is no possibility, not even theoretical, that what Dodik is telling is true," said Mektic.



He also said that the structure of migrants is changing, adding that the police have prevented 3,300 illegal entries.



"Serbia has abolished visas for Iranian citizens. Afterwards, they illegally come to BiH. I do not want to interfere in the internal affairs of Serbia, it's their business to whom they give visas. We don't know where to put them and I am pleading with Serbia to return them," said Mektic.