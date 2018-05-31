Region Croatian police open fire at migrants; two children injured The police in the Croatian coastal town of Zadar have prevented an attempt to smuggle migrants into the area of the Donji Srb village. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 11:34 Tweet Share (File, illustration purposes)

The police stopped a van transporting migrants by firing several shots at the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 22:00 hours CET, and the police were able to stop the van with migrants thanks to tip-off, Croatian agency Hina is reporting.



The migrants were traveling in the van that had foreign registration plates, and it is assumed that they illegally crossed the border from Bosnia-Herzegovina.



After receiving the tip-off, the police set up a road block with light and sound signals in the area of Rastela. However, the driver of the van did not stop, but continued to drive toward the police, which caused them to fire several shots in his direction.



The driver then jumped out of the van and escaped into the woods, while 29 foreign nationals from several countries were found in the vehicle, including two children who had gunshot wounds, and several others with injuries resulting from dangerous driving.



As reported, the injured children have been transferred to the Zadar hospital and their condition is not life threatening.