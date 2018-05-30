Region "Erga omnes" solution to name dispute "unacceptable" Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said on Wednesday that it was "unacceptable to him to change the name of the state for the sake of erga omnes." Source: Beta Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

According to Beta agency, his cabinet announced this - while the "erga omnes" term is translated as meaning, "(a name) for general use."

Ivanov is quoted as saying that his position is "principled, and at the same time consistent with all previous presidents of Macedonia - that is, he does not accept a solution to the name issue for general use."



The Macedonian president will on Thursday receive Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, a statement added.



The head of Macedonian diplomacy previously requested a meeting with Ivanov, in order to inform him about the details of negotiations with Greece over the name of their country.



"Erga omnes - i.e. finding a new, complex name of Macedonia (currently formally, "the Republic of Macedonia") for general use, both internationally and domestically, has been one of the precondition of the Greek side in ongoing negotiations with Macedonia over the name (of the latter)," the report said.