Region Northern, Upper, or New - which Macedonia will it be? "The Republic of Northern Macedonia" is now mentioned as the most likely new name of Macedonia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | 12:23 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Other proposals reportedly still on the table include "Upper Macedonia" and "New Macedonia."

Athens and Skopje have never been closer to reaching an agreement in their decades-long name dispute, Tanjug is reporting on Wednesday.



And in the absence of official information, Greek and Macedonian media write that UN legal experts taking part in the negotiations, together with the legal teams of the foreign ministries of the two sides, are already working on the text of the agreement.



After the news on Tuesday that Macedonia is close to resolving the issue of its name,Prime Minister Zaev said that his country is a step away from getting a date to start accession negotiations with the EU and NATO. Zaev also told an unscheduled press conference in Skopje that "friendship between Greece and Macedonia has never been greater."



"The new name Macedonians will have their identity confirmed. The state needs leadership and progress, not just empty words," Zaev said.



Meanwhile, more protests will be held on June 6 in Athens, Thessaloniki and in other Greek cities in a bid to "protect Macedonian heritage." A part of the Greek opposition and NGOs organizing the protests oppose the use of the term "Macedonia" in their northern neighbor's future name.



And while the opposition in Greece is very engaged on this issue, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov and the most influential VMRO-DPMNE party claim that they have no information about the course of the negotiation process.