Region "I'm not defending Vucic, I'm saving him" The chief special prosecutor of Montenegro says a criminal organization that planned violent change in Montenegro wanted the same scenario for Serbia. Source: Beta Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | 14:38

"This criminal organization was created not only because of Montenegro, but also because of other areas, and it is clear that a similar situation was being prepared in Serbia, too. What was being prepared for then Montenegrin Prime Minister (Milo Djukanovic) was also planned in Serbia," Milivoje Katnic said in the Higher Court in Podgorica.

Speaking at the trial of a group of 14 Montenegrin, Serbian and Russian citizens - who are accused of preparing and participating in the preparation of a conspiracy on the day of parliamentary elections in 2016, aimed at violently changing Montenegro's authorities, proclaiming election victory of the opposition Democratic Front, and liquidating Djukanovic - Katanic said that it was a case of "organized crime" - adding, "and we are demonstrating that here, today."



The prosecutor also remarked that he was "not defending, but saving (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic."



At today's trial, text messages sent by retired General of the Gendarmerie of Serbia Bratislav Dikic were read out, including those to a contact saved as "Vucic's new number."



"President, I know that you are very busy and I don't want to bother you. I am asking about the business in Moscow," one message said. In it, Dikic is asking to be sent to work in Russia or to the Serb Republic, instead of Slovenia, where he was supposed go.



Speaking in the courtroom today, Dikic said the message had nothing to do with the case, but was related to his "business endeavor."



"You are a great man and you proved this again, do not allow injustice toward the helpless... I await the call," another text message sent to the same number reads.



A message sent by Dikic to a contact saved in his phone as Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic was also read out.



"Minister, thank you for taking me into account and inviting me to Police Day, I did not approach you because it was crowded and I didn't want to be in the way. I feel better and if I can help in some way, I'm at (your) disposal," Dikic's message said.



Commenting on it today, Dikic said that he and Stefanovic remained in touch after his retirement from the police, and that he at the time "felt better and asked for something to do, in order to help."



In one of the messages, Dikic - who suffers from cancer - writes about Vucic, and his medical treatment. At the trial, Dikic's communication with a person named Vuk Jovanovic was also read out.



"Aleksandar Vucic is the biggest spy... do you understand that his goal is to destroy Serbia? Everyone, defend democracy," Dikic said in one of the messages.